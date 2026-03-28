TTD launches new system to ease Tirupati darshan bookings
TTD just rolled out a new system to make booking darshan at Tirupati way easier.
Earlier, people donating ₹10,000 through the Srivani Trust often missed out on the ₹500 entry ticket because of limited slots: super frustrating for many.
TTD offers ₹10,500 online booking
Now, you can pay both the donation and ticket fee together online (₹10,500 total) and get your slot confirmed right away: no more confusion; the system minimizes the role of middlemen.
TTD recommends using its official website for bookings, but if online tickets run out, some will be available at Tirumala's Ghanta Sala complex.
Srivani Trust funds temple restoration projects
All Srivani Trust donations help restore temples and build new ones in less developed areas.
With this smoother system, officials hope more people will contribute and support these projects.