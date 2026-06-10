Tuesday rains inundate Hyderabad IT corridor, leaving commuters stranded
Hyderabad was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, turning the city's main tech zones into a mess of waterlogged roads, fallen trees, and endless traffic jams.
The downpour started in the afternoon and kept going into the evening, leaving many people stuck for hours.
Social media was full of videos and visuals of flooded streets and stranded vehicles.
Hyderabad residents seek better traffic management
The IT corridor (think Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Hitec City) was especially hard to navigate, with some folks reporting three-hour delays. Even ambulances struggled to get through.
Vinayak Nagar saw the highest rainfall at nearly 100mm, while Begumpet and Amberpet weren't far behind.
After seeing videos of cars stuck on flyovers and busy junctions underwater, residents are calling for better traffic management so this doesn't keep happening every monsoon.