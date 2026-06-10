Tuesday rains inundate Hyderabad IT corridor, leaving commuters stranded

Hyderabad residents seek better traffic management

The IT corridor (think Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Hitec City) was especially hard to navigate, with some folks reporting three-hour delays. Even ambulances struggled to get through.

Vinayak Nagar saw the highest rainfall at nearly 100mm, while Begumpet and Amberpet weren't far behind.

After seeing videos of cars stuck on flyovers and busy junctions underwater, residents are calling for better traffic management so this doesn't keep happening every monsoon.