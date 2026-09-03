Tukaram Mundhe crackdown prompts Mumbai street food hygiene overhaul

Mumbai's famous street food is getting a much-needed hygiene upgrade after a state crackdown led by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

A viral video (35.5 million views) shows vendors ditching newspaper wraps for clean butter paper on vada pavs and cutting back on artificial colors in Manchurian and chutneys.

The changes come after a strict food-safety crackdown led by Maharashtra's state food safety commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe.