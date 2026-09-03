Tukaram Mundhe crackdown prompts Mumbai street food hygiene overhaul
India
Mumbai's famous street food is getting a much-needed hygiene upgrade after a state crackdown led by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.
A viral video (35.5 million views) shows vendors ditching newspaper wraps for clean butter paper on vada pavs and cutting back on artificial colors in Manchurian and chutneys.
The changes come after a strict food-safety crackdown led by Maharashtra's state food safety commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe.
Handlers adopt gloves and hairnets
Food handlers are now wearing gloves and hairnets, and utensils get a proper clean: wipe tests show no leftover grime.
Even basics like bread and ketchup have clearer labels with MRP and expiration dates.
It's all about making street eats safer while keeping that classic Mumbai flavor alive.