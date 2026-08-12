Tukaram Mundhe's FDA drive prompts Mumbai closures over food safety
India
Since stepping in as Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration commissioner (FDA) earlier this year, Tukaram Mundhe has been shaking up Mumbai's food scene.
He's led a major drive that has faced temporary shutdowns or license suspensions at popular spots like Noor Mohammadi Hotel and Shalimar Restaurant after inspectors found pests, dirty kitchens, and missing compliance paperwork.
The goal? Making sure what you eat is actually safe.
Tukaram Mundhe expands Ayurvedic checks
Mundhe isn't new to tough jobs. He's been transferred 25 times in 21 years.
Hailing from rural Beed and scoring an All-India rank of 20 in the UPSC exam, he once earned the nickname "Water Man of Maharashtra" for tackling water shortages.
Now at the FDA, he's expanded checks to Ayurvedic drug units, too.