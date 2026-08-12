Tukaram Mundhe's FDA drive prompts Mumbai closures over food safety

Since stepping in as Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration commissioner (FDA) earlier this year, Tukaram Mundhe has been shaking up Mumbai's food scene.

He's led a major drive that has faced temporary shutdowns or license suspensions at popular spots like Noor Mohammadi Hotel and Shalimar Restaurant after inspectors found pests, dirty kitchens, and missing compliance paperwork.

The goal? Making sure what you eat is actually safe.