Tulu could become Karnataka's 2nd official language
A state committee has suggested that Tulu, an ancient Dravidian language, should become Karnataka's second additional official language.
The panel submitted its report (reported on March 4, 2026); it was submitted to J. Manjunath, Secretary, Kannada and Culture Department, at Vikas Soudha, with senior officials present at the submission.
Next up: a meeting led by the Chief Minister with MLAs from Tulu-speaking areas to talk about making this happen.
Support for the move, costs
Tulu isn't just old—it's still spoken by about 1.8 million people in coastal Karnataka and beyond, with its own script and even support on Google Translate.
The push for recognition is supported across party lines, which could help protect the language and make things like exams available in Tulu—supporters say it would not impose extra costs.