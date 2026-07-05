Tumakuru VAO Bhuvana killed after truck collision sparks safety protests
A young village administrative officer (VAO) named Bhuvana lost her life after her scooter was hit by a truck while she was working in Tumakuru, Karnataka.
She was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't make it.
Her passing has sparked protests and conversations about safety for government workers.
VAOs protest outside DC office overnight
Hundreds of VAOs gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner's Office, holding a silent protest with floral tributes for Bhuvana and calling for accountability.
Many were upset about the Deputy Commissioner's alleged absence during the protest, which lasted overnight, with police keeping things peaceful.
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G Parameshwara shared his condolences online, expressing solidarity with her bereaved family and wishing them strength.