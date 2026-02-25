Tumkur district to experience 8-hour power cut today
Heads up if you're in several villages under the Tumkur district:
BESCOM has scheduled an eight-hour power outage today (Wednesday, February 25, 2026), from 10am to 6pm as part of their plan to upgrade and future-proof the local electricity network.
Affected areas and estimated restoration time
The blackout will hit five main gram panchayats—Heddur, Sirivara, Ballagere, Niduvallu, and Kanakuppe—and nearby areas.
Power should be back after 6pm but it might take longer depending on how maintenance goes.
BESCOM suggests not relying too much on exact timings.
BESCOM asks residents to plan ahead
Residents are encouraged to plan their day around the outage and avoid risky backup power options.
If you run into issues or have questions, residents can use the BESCOM Mitra app to check bills and raise complaints or service requests.
Officials are asking everyone for a little patience while they get things sorted.