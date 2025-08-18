Next Article
Tungabhadra dam gates malfunction, repairs on urgent priority
Seven crest gates at Karnataka's Tungabhadra dam have stopped working, putting thousands of farmers and residents on edge about possible flooding.
Water Resources Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi says the gates can't be opened and need urgent repairs.
An expert team is already on site to figure out fixes.
With the malfunction, officials doubled water release from 40,000 to nearly 90,000 cusecs in just one day—prompting flood alerts downstream in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
Repairs are urgently needed. People remember a similar scare last year when a gate broke off; now with heavy monsoon rains, locals are pushing hard for quick action to keep their water supply—and safety—intact.