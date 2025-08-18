Tungabhadra dam gates malfunction, repairs on urgent priority

Repairs are urgently needed

With the malfunction, officials doubled water release from 40,000 to nearly 90,000 cusecs in just one day—prompting flood alerts downstream in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Repairs are urgently needed. People remember a similar scare last year when a gate broke off; now with heavy monsoon rains, locals are pushing hard for quick action to keep their water supply—and safety—intact.