Tushar Dantani climbs mobile tower after alleged slap in Navsari
India
A night out in Navsari, Gujarat, India, took an unexpected turn when Tushar Dantani climbed a mobile tower after his friend Aryan Patel allegedly slapped him during an argument.
The public scene drew a crowd, and despite police and locals urging him to come down, Dantani stayed put on the tower for hours.
Aryan Patel apologizes, Dantani climbs down
The situation finally calmed down when police got Patel to apologize publicly from below the tower. Once he did, Dantani climbed down safely.
Videos of the whole episode quickly went viral, with many online comparing it to classic Bollywood movie moments, reminding everyone how quickly things can escalate when tempers (and alcohol) are involved.