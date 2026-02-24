Tutor rapes 13-year-old student, gives her abortion pills in Lucknow India Feb 24, 2026

In Lucknow, a 28-year-old tutor named Veer Singh Yadav was arrested for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old student during afternoon tuition sessions while her family was away.

He threatened her to keep silent and allegedly administered medication to induce an abortion when she became pregnant, which made her seriously ill.

The girl finally told her mother on February 21, leading to a police complaint.