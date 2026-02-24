Tutor rapes 13-year-old student, gives her abortion pills in Lucknow
India
In Lucknow, a 28-year-old tutor named Veer Singh Yadav was arrested for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old student during afternoon tuition sessions while her family was away.
He threatened her to keep silent and allegedly administered medication to induce an abortion when she became pregnant, which made her seriously ill.
The girl finally told her mother on February 21, leading to a police complaint.
Accused tutor arrested from uncle's house
Police tracked Yadav down to his uncle's house in Revtapur village and arrested him early on February 23.
He now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the POCSO Act, and laws protecting Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
The case is being handled by DCP South Nipun Agarwal.