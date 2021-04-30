TV news anchor Rohit Sardana dies during coronavirus treatment

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 02:14 pm

Rohit Sardana, popular television journalist and Hindi news anchor, passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He had tested positive for COVID-19.

The news has been confirmed by Sardana's former colleague and ZEE News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on social media.

Sardana's sudden passing has left the media world in a state of utter shock.

May his soul rest in peace.

Details

Chaudhary confirmed the news on Twitter this afternoon

A while ago, Chaudhary tweeted that he had received a phone call from one of his colleagues informing about Sardana's death.

"My hands started shivering after hearing the news...I had never imagined that this virus would take someone so close from us," he wrote.

"I was not ready for this. This is God's injustice," he added.

Twitter Post

अब से थोड़ी पहले @capt_ivane का फ़ोन आया।उसने जो कहा सुनकर मेरे हाथ काँपने लगे।हमारे मित्र और सहयोगी रोहित सरदाना की मृत्यु की ख़बर थी।ये वाइरस हमारे इतने क़रीब से किसी को उठा ले जाएगा ये कल्पना नहीं की थी।इसके लिए मैं तैयार नहीं था।ये भगवान की नाइंसाफ़ी है..

ॐ शान्ति — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) April 30, 2021

Diagnosis

Sardana had revealed COVID-19 diagnosis on April 24

Sardana had himself tweeted about his COVID-19 diagnosis on April 24.

"I am now doing better. Please take care of yourself and your family members," he had written at that time.

In his last few days, Sardana, who had over four million followers on Twitter, had been sharing and amplifying SOS messages from patients and their attendants looking for medical oxygen, plasma, and medicines.

Twitter Post

This was Sardana's final tweet

Work

Sardana had been working as a journalist for 15 years

Sardana was born on September 22, 1981 in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

After earning a degree in psychology, he studied mass communication at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology.

He had been associated with ZEE News since 2004, and hosted the debate program Taal Thok Ke on that channel.

He joined Hindi channel Aaj Tak in 2017 and had been hosting the debate show Dangal.

Reactions

Fellow journalist Rajdeep Sardesai remembers Sardana

Mourning Sardana's passing, India Today news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted, "Rohit and I had differing political views but always enjoyed debating without any rancour."

"We did a show one night that finished at 3 am (think it was SC verdict on Karnataka) after which he said, 'boss aaj maza aa gaya!' He was a passionate anchor journalist. RIP Rohit Sardana (sic)."

Twitter Post

