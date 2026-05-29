Twisha Sharma case: CBI gets 5-day custody of Giribala Singh 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted a five-day custody of Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, who was found dead on May 12. The Bhopal district court sent Singh to five-day CBI custody after her anticipatory bail was canceled by the Madhya Pradesh High Court . The court also extended the custody of her son and Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, for another five days.

Case details Twisha's family accused in-laws of harassing her for dowry Twisha, a former Miss Pune winner, was found dead on the night of May 12, barely six months after she married Samarth in December 2025. Her family has accused her in-laws of harassing her for dowry. According to documents submitted in court by Twisha's family, the trouble apparently began shortly after her marriage. Family members have claimed that the gifts and dowry presented during the marriage were often regarded as "below their standard."

CBI Pregnancy pressure allegations under scrutiny The family also alleges Twisha was mocked after returning from a trip to Vietnam and tensions rose over when it was learned that she held shares worth nearly ₹20 lakh in various companies. Per NDTV, investigators are looking into whether these financial disputes contributed to the household conflict. The allegations against Singh also include claims about Twisha's pregnancy. Her family alleges she was pressured to terminate her pregnancy due to paternity questions.

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Tunnel 'Tunnel View Investigation' to digitally recreate crime scene The CBI is using a "Tunnel View Investigation" approach, digitally recreating movements inside the Katara Hills residence, sources told NDTV. This includes merging CCTV footage, mobile records, Wi-Fi logs, and call detail records into a virtual timeline. Investigators are focusing on a crucial 40-minute window from when Twisha allegedly went to the terrace gym area until she was taken to the hospital.

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Bail revocation Injuries on body were inflicted before death, says HC On Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court revoked Giribala's anticipatory bail after hearing petitions from Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma and the state government. The court noted injuries on Twisha's body were inflicted before her death and criticized a Bhopal sessions court for ignoring these facts when granting bail. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Giribala showed no remorse and didn't cooperate with investigators.