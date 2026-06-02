Twisha Sharma case: Giribala Singh accused, CBI custody ends today
India
Big update in the Twisha Sharma case: Giribala Singh, a retired Bhopal judge known for handling major cases, is accused of assault and destroying evidence.
Her weeklong CBI custody wraps up today, and the court will decide if she'll move to judicial custody as the investigation continues.
Investigators scrutinize Singh's and Samarth's denials
Singh's past as a judge (she handled tough cases like the Vyapam scam) means prison could be risky for her, since she might end up alongside people she once convicted.
Investigators are scrutinizing Singh's and Samarth's denials against evidence collected in the case, while weighing their denials against forensic evidence and witness accounts.