Bhopal: Key witness in Twisha Sharma case attacked, threatened
What's the story
A key witness in the Twisha Sharma death case was allegedly attacked by friends of her husband, Samarth Singh, in Bhopal. Neeraj Dubey, who runs a salon near Singh's house, claimed he was assaulted on May 30 and pressured not to testify in court. Dubey said a group of four to five men surrounded him and demanded to know why he was a witness in the case.
Legal action
Police are trying to identify the attackers from CCTV footage
After the incident, Dubey immediately filed a complaint at the Katara Hills police station. He said he fears for his life and has appealed to the police for protection and justice. The police have promised to take strict action against the attackers and are currently trying to identify them from CCTV footage.
Twitter Post
Visual of incident where witness alleges intimidation, assault
"Law & Order Failure in Bhopal? Key Twisha Murder Witness Attacked by Friends of Prime Accused"#Madhyapradesh #Bhopal - A significant new twist has emerged in the #TwishaSharma murder case after a key witness was allegedly beaten up by friends of the main accused, Samarth… pic.twitter.com/TlpPvfg03u— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 1, 2026
Ongoing probe
CBI is probing the case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still probing the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma. She was found hanging at her in-laws' home on May 12. The CBI has recreated the crime scene with a dummy of similar weight to Sharma, taking both Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, who are in custody, to reconstruct events from that night.
Investigation findings
Multiple ante-mortem injuries found on body
The post-mortem report confirmed "antemortem hanging by ligature" as the cause of death, but also noted multiple ante-mortem injuries. Sharma's family has accused her in-laws of mental and physical harassment over dowry demands. They allege she was driven to suicide by these pressures. The FIR mentions a call between Sharma and her mother on May 12, where her husband was allegedly heard shouting before the call disconnected abruptly.