Bhopal: Key witness in Twisha Sharma case attacked, threatened

A key witness in the Twisha Sharma death case was allegedly attacked by friends of her husband, Samarth Singh, in Bhopal . Neeraj Dubey, who runs a salon near Singh's house, claimed he was assaulted on May 30 and pressured not to testify in court. Dubey said a group of four to five men surrounded him and demanded to know why he was a witness in the case.

Legal action Police are trying to identify the attackers from CCTV footage After the incident, Dubey immediately filed a complaint at the Katara Hills police station. He said he fears for his life and has appealed to the police for protection and justice. The police have promised to take strict action against the attackers and are currently trying to identify them from CCTV footage.

Twitter Post Visual of incident where witness alleges intimidation, assault "Law & Order Failure in Bhopal? Key Twisha Murder Witness Attacked by Friends of Prime Accused"#Madhyapradesh #Bhopal - A significant new twist has emerged in the #TwishaSharma murder case after a key witness was allegedly beaten up by friends of the main accused, Samarth… pic.twitter.com/TlpPvfg03u — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 1, 2026

Advertisement

Ongoing probe CBI is probing the case The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still probing the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma. She was found hanging at her in-laws' home on May 12. The CBI has recreated the crime scene with a dummy of similar weight to Sharma, taking both Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, who are in custody, to reconstruct events from that night.

Advertisement