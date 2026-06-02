Bhopal: CBI court sends Samarth, Giribala to 14-day judicial custody

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Bhopal has sent Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh to 14-day judicial custody. The duo is accused in the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma, who was married to Samarth. The court's decision came after the CBI did not seek further remand for them.

Case background Model-actor found dead at in-laws' house Sharma, a model-turned-actor, was found dead at her in-laws' home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. The two were taken into custody by the CBI last week after Madhya Pradesh High Court canceled Giribala's anticipatory bail. Samarth had been absconding earlier, with the police announcing a reward of ₹30,000 for Samarth's arrest.

Forensic examination Reconstruction of crime scene to begin soon The reconstruction exercise will focus on disputed aspects of the investigation, including where Twisha was found, how the ligature was removed, and how her body was taken down, using a sand-filled dummy weighing around 80 kg, with iron dumbbells tied to its feet. It will also examine family members' locations during the incident and whether the accused's accounts stand up to forensic scrutiny.

Advertisement