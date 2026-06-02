Bhopal: CBI court sends Samarth, Giribala to 14-day judicial custody
What's the story
A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Bhopal has sent Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh to 14-day judicial custody. The duo is accused in the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma, who was married to Samarth. The court's decision came after the CBI did not seek further remand for them.
Case background
Model-actor found dead at in-laws' house
Sharma, a model-turned-actor, was found dead at her in-laws' home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. The two were taken into custody by the CBI last week after Madhya Pradesh High Court canceled Giribala's anticipatory bail. Samarth had been absconding earlier, with the police announcing a reward of ₹30,000 for Samarth's arrest.
Forensic examination
Reconstruction of crime scene to begin soon
The reconstruction exercise will focus on disputed aspects of the investigation, including where Twisha was found, how the ligature was removed, and how her body was taken down, using a sand-filled dummy weighing around 80 kg, with iron dumbbells tied to its feet. It will also examine family members' locations during the incident and whether the accused's accounts stand up to forensic scrutiny.
Case developments
CBI continues probe into case
The CBI is continuing its investigation into Sharma's death, with the reconstruction exercise being a major step in verifying the accused's statements. The agency has been questioning Giribala during police remand as part of its probe. Samarth was also brought before the court after his arrest from the Jabalpur district court premises on May 22.