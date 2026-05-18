Twisha Sharma family demands 2nd postmortem citing hanging and injuries
India
After Twisha Sharma's mysterious death in Bhopal, her family protested outside the Madhya Pradesh chief minister's house, asking for a second postmortem at AIIMS in New Delhi.
They say the first autopsy at AIIMS in Bhopal doesn't add up and point out antemortem hanging and multiple injuries in the report.
SIT probes dowry harassment and assault
Twisha had told her mother about harassment by her in-laws just before she was found unresponsive.
The family claims medical help came late, even though the hospital was nearby, and now a Special Investigation Team is looking into possible dowry harassment, assault, and evidence tampering.
Legal proceedings are ongoing, with bail hearings for her husband still ahead.