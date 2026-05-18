Twisha Sharma found dead, autopsy cites hanging, chats reveal distress
Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead at her husband Samarth Singh's home in Bhopal on May 12, 2026, just a few months after their December 2025 wedding.
The autopsy pointed to death by hanging and also found injuries from before she died.
WhatsApp chats show Twisha often told her mother she felt trapped and wanted to come back home.
Samarth Singh charged in Twisha death
In her messages, Twisha described feeling mentally harassed and emotionally neglected by Singh. On May 7, 2026, she pleaded with her mother to take her back.
The pregnancy and abortion allegations and the "whose child was it" remarks appear in messages dated May 9, saying Singh forced her to end a pregnancy and doubted her character.
The night she died, a call with her mother was cut short when Singh entered the room. Minutes later, the family got a message that Twisha wasn't breathing.
Police have filed charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide against Singh, who is now missing.