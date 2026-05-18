Twisha Sharma found dead, autopsy cites hanging, chats reveal distress

Samarth Singh charged in Twisha death

In her messages, Twisha described feeling mentally harassed and emotionally neglected by Singh. On May 7, 2026, she pleaded with her mother to take her back.

The pregnancy and abortion allegations and the "whose child was it" remarks appear in messages dated May 9, saying Singh forced her to end a pregnancy and doubted her character.

The night she died, a call with her mother was cut short when Singh entered the room. Minutes later, the family got a message that Twisha wasn't breathing.

Police have filed charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide against Singh, who is now missing.