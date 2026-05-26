Twisha Sharma's ex-judge mother-in-law demanded ₹2L at vidai: CBI FIR 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has re-registered a case against Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Dowry Prohibition Act after taking over the case from the state police. The FIR alleges that Singh, a former judge, demanded ₹2 lakh from Sharma's family during her "vidai" ceremony after she married Samarth in December. The complaint accuses both Samarth and Giribala of subjecting Sharma to continuous mental and physical harassment over dowry demands.

Case details Sharma was not given money for personal needs The complaint states that after the wedding, Sharma faced taunts from her husband and mother-in-law over dowry. They allegedly said the expenses incurred by her parents for the wedding were not up to their expectations. The FIR also states that after the marriage, Sharma was not given money for personal needs by her husband and mother-in-law. This forced her parents to send money online, the FIR seen by HT said.

Timeline Family accused husband, in-laws of harassment From January to February, Sharma's family claims she faced mental and physical harassment related to dowry demands after marriage. Sharma was found hanging at her home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, five months after marrying Samarth. While her family has accused her husband and in-laws of harassment, they have denied the allegations and claimed she died by suicide. Samarth was arrested last week after evading arrest for 10 days.

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