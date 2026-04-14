Two arrested in Mehram Nagar after Army brigadier, son assaulted
India
Two men were arrested in Delhi's Mehram Nagar after an Army brigadier and his son were attacked outside their house.
The trouble started on Monday (in April 2026) when the officer asked a group in a parked Mercedes to stop drinking near his home.
Things escalated quickly, leading to his son being assaulted and threats made toward his wife.
Police seize Mercedes, probe ongoing
The suspects, Satender (a local aviation company director) and Sanjay Sharma (who runs an eatery), were seen in the Mercedes.
Police have seized the car and are digging into what really happened. The investigation is still ongoing.