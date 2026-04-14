Two arrested in Mehram Nagar after Army brigadier, son assaulted India Apr 14, 2026

Two men were arrested in Delhi's Mehram Nagar after an Army brigadier and his son were attacked outside their house.

The trouble started on Monday (in April 2026) when the officer asked a group in a parked Mercedes to stop drinking near his home.

Things escalated quickly, leading to his son being assaulted and threats made toward his wife.