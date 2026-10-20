Two busses bound for Srinagar attacked, stone thrown in Doraha
India
Two busses headed to Srinagar were attacked over the weekend, one in Ludhiana, Punjab, and another earlier in Karnal, Haryana.
In the latest case, someone threw a stone at a bus window in Doraha, but luckily no one was hurt.
Police quickly stepped in to escort passengers safely and started looking into what happened.
Police review CCTV footage, FIR filed
Police are now checking CCTV footage to track down who is responsible and whether these attacks are linked.
The motive is still unclear: it could be mischief or something more serious.
With an FIR filed and concerns rising, groups like the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association are urging Punjab authorities to protect travelers and make sure everyone feels safe on their journey.