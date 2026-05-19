Two Delhi road crashes kill 2, leave 1 critical
India
Delhi saw two serious road accidents in just over a day, leaving two people dead and one person fighting for his life.
The first crash happened early Sunday in a collision between a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw near Nala Road.
Kapil, a passenger, did not make it, while the biker Satyam is still in critical condition.
Mehrauli student Rohit killed, police probe
A second accident took place around 6am Monday near Aruna Asaf Ali Road.
Rohit, a 20-year-old BSc student from Mehrauli, was hit by an unknown vehicle that sped off. Sadly, he died at the hospital.
Police are checking CCTV footage and looking for witnesses to piece together what happened in both cases.