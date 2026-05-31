Two engineers suspended after Saket Metro area collapse killed 4
India
A building near Saket Metro station collapsed during construction on May 30, leaving four dead and several injured.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended two engineers (Sudesh Singh Chouhan and Aman Jain) for not properly supervising the site, which housed a coaching center, cafes, and offices.
All victims accounted for, investigation underway
Rescue teams worked overnight to pull survivors from the rubble using hydraulic tools and sniffer dogs.
All victims have been accounted for, and an investigation is underway to determine what caused the collapse.