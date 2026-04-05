Two families clash in Vizianagaram over sand, 10 injured
India
On Saturday, a heated argument between two families in Rajam Mandal's SC colony, Vizianagaram, turned violent after a dispute over sand blocking the road for house construction.
Things got out of hand fast, with both sides using sticks and sharp objects.
10 people ended up injured in the chaos.
Rajam police hospitalized injured, posted officers
Rajam police responded right away, getting everyone who was hurt to the hospital and posting officers in the area to prevent any more trouble.
Their quick action helped calm things down and showed their focus on keeping the community safe.