Two Indian LPG tankers pass through Iran's Strait of Hormuz

Ships were stuck in Persian Gulf due to Iran's blockade

India sources a large share of its LPG from the Middle East, so Iran's recent blockade had left 22 Indian ships (and more than 600 crew) stuck in the Persian Gulf.

While those vessels remain safe for now, this breakthrough should ease shortages in the near term.

Iran's ambassador reassured that India-bound ships will be allowed through thanks to strong ties between the countries.

Plus, the Indian Navy is ready to step in if needed, showing just how crucial these fuel routes are for everyday life.