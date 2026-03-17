Two Indian ships reach home after crossing Iran-US tensions
India
Two Indian LPG tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, just made it safely across the tense Strait of Hormuz, bringing in approximately 92,700 metric tons of much-needed cooking gas to Gujarat.
This happened after some serious back-and-forth between Indian and Iranian officials to get them clearance.
22 more vessels still stranded
Around half of India's LPG comes from the Gulf. Panic buying has increased demand and led to longer wait times for refills.
These two ships are a big relief right now, but the story isn't over: 22 more Indian vessels with hundreds of crew are still stuck in the region, and efforts are ongoing to get them home and keep our gas supply steady.