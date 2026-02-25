Two Maoist leaders of Telangana state committee surrender: Report
India
Four senior CPI (Maoist) leaders—including politburo member Thippiri Tirupati (Devji) and state secretary Bade Chokka Rao (Damodar)—have surrendered to Telangana police after months of talks.
The move was led by the State Intelligence Bureau, aiming to ensure their safety and help them start over.
Entire state committee defunct
This is a major setback for Maoist activity in Telangana—their entire state committee is now defunct.
With cadres surrendering and police seizing over 140 firearms, the group's local influence has collapsed.
Surrendered members also get support through rewards and rehabilitation, showing a shift from violence to new beginnings.