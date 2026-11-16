Two men allegedly drag traffic constable 200m in Navi Mumbai
In Navi Mumbai, two men who reportedly work at Tata Motors in Pune were arrested for allegedly dragging a traffic constable on their car's hood for nearly 200 meters after allegedly panicking on spotting a police checkpoint during a nakabandi on November 8, 2026.
The duo, reportedly drunk at the time, tried to flee but were tracked down and caught five days later in Jalgaon and Parner.
Dilip Bhoi dragged sparks protection calls
Constable Dilip Bhoi was dragged on the bonnet of their car for nearly 200 meters, highlighting just how risky things can get for traffic cops on duty.
The case has sparked fresh calls for better protection of police personnel, and tougher action against reckless drivers.