Two men arrested in Mathura after video shows women dragged
In Mathura, two men were arrested after a video showed them dragging a woman and her mother on the hood of their car for almost two kilometers.
The incident happened on November 2, following an argument over court expenses in Panigaon village.
The victims were eventually dropped off near a gas station, and the footage has gone viral on social media.
Prem and Puneet held, charges upgraded
The conflict began when Prem and Puneet visited Pawan's house to ask for repayment of court costs.
Things got heated, turning into a fight as villagers gathered around.
Trying to escape, the men drove off with Pawan's mother and sister clinging to the hood.
What started as charges of abuse and assault were upgraded to attempted murder after police reviewed the video.
Both accused are now in judicial custody, while police continue searching for another person involved.