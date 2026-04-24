Two men arrested in Noida for alleged ISI-linked assassination plot
India
Two men were arrested in Noida on Thursday for allegedly planning terror attacks with alleged ties to Pakistan's ISI.
The suspects, Tushar Chauhan (also known as Hizbullah Khan) and Sameer Khan, were reportedly trying to set up a sleeper cell and radicalize local youths for high-profile assassinations.
Police seize weapons, probe 3L promise
Police seized a pistol, live cartridges, and a knife during the arrest.
Investigations showed Chauhan was chatting with a Pakistani gangster on Instagram and was promised 3 lakh rupees to carry out attacks.
Sameer Khan is accused of promoting a banned group by tagging its name on walls.
The ATS is still digging deeper to see if more people are involved.