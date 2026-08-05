Two men die jumping from Kota bridge amid police pursuit
India
Two men lost their lives on Wednesday after jumping off a 100-foot bridge over the Chambal River in Kota, Rajasthan, while trying to escape the police.
The chase started when their car, registered in Uttar Pradesh, sped through barricades instead of stopping for "Operation Route Clearance," leading officers on a nearly 15-kilometer pursuit before they abandoned the vehicle on the bridge.
Bodies identified, 117kg poppy husk recovered
The men, Raj Singh from Punjab and Chain Singh from Rajasthan, were found dead on rocky ground below the bridge.
Investigators discovered 117kg of poppy husk believed to have been dumped during the escape.
Police are now looking into where the drugs came from and where they were headed, while the bodies were handed over to their families after the postmortem.