Two men impersonated Aadhav Arjuna, offered 8cr ministerial post
Two men, one from Vellore district and one from Chennai, tried to pull off a wild scam by pretending to be Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna.
They set up a fake email and sent forged documents, all to convince a TVK MLA from Vellore that he could buy a ministerial post for ₹8 crore.
The MLA got suspicious after a video call and realized something was off.
Villivakkam police seize phones, CPU
The plot kicked off in July 2026, with the accused promising an acquaintance of Venkatesh they could secure a ministerial post for the TVK MLA from Vellore if ₹8 crore was paid.
One of them even sent a fake confirmation via WhatsApp to Venkatesh.
Once the Villivakkam police, based on a complaint from Nisvaaq, quickly tracked down both men, one in Vellore, one in Chennai, and seized their two mobile phones and a CPU as evidence.
Both suspects are now in judicial custody.