Two men impersonated Aadhav Arjuna, offered 8cr ministerial post

Two men, one from Vellore district and one from Chennai, tried to pull off a wild scam by pretending to be Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

They set up a fake email and sent forged documents, all to convince a TVK MLA from Vellore that he could buy a ministerial post for ₹8 crore.

The MLA got suspicious after a video call and realized something was off.