Two monsoon systems drench Maharashtra and West Bengal, IMD warns
India
Two powerful monsoon systems are hitting Maharashtra and West Bengal, bringing heavy rain, waterlogged streets, and tough visibility in low-lying areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out alerts about flooding and landslides as the downpours ramp up.
Mumbai, Konkan and eastern regions soaked
Mumbai and the Konkan region are seeing nonstop rain thanks to warm sea temperatures over the Arabian Sea.
Meanwhile, eastern states like West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and even Bangladesh are getting soaked by storms from the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD says to expect more rain soon and warns everyone to stay alert for flooding or landslides.