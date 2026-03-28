Two photographers hospitalized after pre-wedding Bettada Bhairaveshwara Temple clash
India
A pre-wedding photo shoot at the Bettada Bhairaveshwara Temple in Karnataka took a rough turn recently when some individuals confronted photographers, accusing them of wearing shoes inside the temple.
Things escalated quickly, resulting in a fight that left two photographers, Navi and Nandan, injured and needing hospital care.
Seven arrested after temple clash
Police acted fast and arrested seven people involved in the clash.
The incident is a reminder to be mindful of local customs, especially at religious places, even if you're just there for photos.
The scenic temple is popular for photo shoots, but respect goes a long way to keeping things peaceful.