Two Punjab residents arrested at Gaya airport with 10kg marijuana
India
Two reportedly residents of Punjab were arrested at Gaya International Airport, Bihar, on Wednesday after a joint customs-CISF team found 10kg of marijuana, worth about ₹10 crore, hidden in their bags.
They had just flown in from Chiang Mai, Thailand, and got flagged when airport security noticed something off during X-ray checks.
Remaining Thailand trip members probed
Turns out, the two were traveling with four others as part of a group trip to Thailand.
The rest have not landed yet and are now under the scanner too.
Authorities are digging into everyone's backgrounds as they try to crack down on drug smuggling through Indian airports.