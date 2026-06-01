Two teenagers swept away at Jayakwadip dam near Aurangabad
India
A group outing at Jayakwadip Dam in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, turned tragic on Sunday evening when two teenagers, Aniket Manu Bharti (19) and Sanket Siddharth Kharat (18), were swept away after entering the water without realizing how deep or strong it was.
The accident happened around 5:30pm while their friends raised an alarm and called for help.
One body found, 1 missing
Local residents and rescue teams responded quickly after the teens' friends raised an alarm.
Kharat's body has been found, but Bharti is still missing despite ongoing searches.
Authorities have now issued a safety advisory urging everyone to be careful near water bodies and not to enter without knowing the risks.