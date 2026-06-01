Two teenagers swept away at Jayakwadip dam near Aurangabad India Jun 01, 2026

A group outing at Jayakwadip Dam in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, turned tragic on Sunday evening when two teenagers, Aniket Manu Bharti (19) and Sanket Siddharth Kharat (18), were swept away after entering the water without realizing how deep or strong it was.

The accident happened around 5:30pm while their friends raised an alarm and called for help.