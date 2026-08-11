Two volume report on Justice Yashwant Varma for Lok Sabha
India
The big report on Justice Yashwant Varma, who faced allegations after unaccounted cash was allegedly found at his Delhi home, is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha on August 12, 2026.
This two-volume report, based on witness statements, was put together by a special panel that started its probe in 2025.
Justice Varma resigned, exit notification pending
It all began with a fire at Justice Varma's house in March 2025, where firefighters reportedly discovered massive amounts of burnt currency in a storeroom.
After the news broke, he was moved from the Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court and later resigned.
However, his official exit is still pending a law ministry notification.