Two weeks old Halwara Airport in Ludhiana damaged by storm
India
Halwara Airport in Ludhiana, which only opened two weeks ago, took a beating from a thunderstorm and heavy rain on May 30.
Water leaked inside, ceiling panels came loose, and parts of the roof were damaged.
Definitely not what you expect from a brand-new terminal.
Repairs underway and inquiry launched
Thankfully, no one was hurt. The airport team has already begun repairs, and local officials have launched an inquiry to figure out what went wrong and keep passengers safe.
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called out the Punjab government for poor construction standards and demanded accountability from those involved.
The airport is still running its daily Air India flights despite the setback.