Two-year-old dies after Toyota Fortuner hits Maruti Celerio in Delhi
India
A heartbreaking accident in Delhi's Alipur area took the life of a two-year-old girl on Sunday.
A speeding Toyota Fortuner crashed into the back of a Maruti Celerio, causing the toddler to be thrown out of an open window.
The car, carrying four adults and two children, then hit a road divider.
Fortuner driver fled, both cars seized
The little girl was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be saved.
The Fortuner's driver ran from the scene, leaving their vehicle behind.
Police are checking CCTV footage and gathering evidence to track down who was driving and how they managed to escape.
Both cars have been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.