TYADB says 1,090 proposals landed, plans portal for East Delhi
India
Big news for East Delhi: 1,090 fresh development proposals have landed for the areas around the Yamuna River.
The Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB) shared this at its latest meeting, with Arvinder Singh Lovely leading the charge.
It has also announced plans to introduce a departmental portal to keep everyone in the loop about project progress.
TYADB disburses ₹110.10cr to approved projects
TYADB has disbursed ₹110.10 crore toward the first and second installments of approved projects and is checking whether more funds are needed.
To keep things moving smoothly, it will hold regular meetings and work closely with city agencies.
The board says it is all about creating lasting public spaces (think better roads and parks) to help bridge gaps in these neighborhoods.