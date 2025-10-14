Uber driver refuses to take couple with 2 suitcases India Oct 14, 2025

A Bengaluru couple shared on Reddit that their Uber Go driver refused to take them because they had two suitcases, claiming it was against Uber's policy.

When they asked him to cancel the ride, things escalated—the driver allegedly shouted at them and tried to get physical.

The incident happened shortly after their trip back from Varkala.