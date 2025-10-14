Next Article
Uber driver refuses to take couple with 2 suitcases
India
A Bengaluru couple shared on Reddit that their Uber Go driver refused to take them because they had two suitcases, claiming it was against Uber's policy.
When they asked him to cancel the ride, things escalated—the driver allegedly shouted at them and tried to get physical.
The incident happened shortly after their trip back from Varkala.
Uber has only sent generic responses so far
The couple posted a video of the encounter online and reported it to Uber, but say they've only received generic, automated responses so far.
The situation has sparked fresh concerns about rider safety and whether ride-hailing apps are doing enough when passengers report serious issues.
Many online suggested taking the matter to the police for better accountability.