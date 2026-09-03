Uber Ola Rapido miss ulin deadline under Maharashtra aggregator policy

A meeting with Uber, Ola, and Rapido representatives is set for September 4 to decide on next steps.

For now, rides aren't suspended, but Sarnaik said the companies had been given sufficient time to comply and the department will decide what action should follow.

The new policy also means base fares are regulated by authorities; discounts can go up to 25%, surges max out at 1.5 times during peak hours, and drivers must get at least 80% of fares plus follow work-hour limits.

In Pune, Uber and Rapido are still waiting on approvals for e-bike taxis too.