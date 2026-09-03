Uber Ola Rapido miss ulin deadline under Maharashtra aggregator policy
Uber, Ola, and Rapido haven't secured the required licenses under Maharashtra's new aggregator policy, missing the September 1 cutoff.
The rule, rolled out in August 2026, asks all ride-hailing apps to get a Unique License Identification Number (ULIN) and obtain licenses that are valid for three years.
State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik called out these companies for dragging their feet and said they had been given sufficient time to comply.
Meeting with Uber Ola Rapido scheduled
A meeting with Uber, Ola, and Rapido representatives is set for September 4 to decide on next steps.
For now, rides aren't suspended, but Sarnaik said the companies had been given sufficient time to comply and the department will decide what action should follow.
The new policy also means base fares are regulated by authorities; discounts can go up to 25%, surges max out at 1.5 times during peak hours, and drivers must get at least 80% of fares plus follow work-hour limits.
In Pune, Uber and Rapido are still waiting on approvals for e-bike taxis too.