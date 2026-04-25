UBSE releases Class 10 and 12 results today at 10am
India
The Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) will release Class 10 and 12 results today at 10am for over 215,000 students who took exams between February 21 and March 20.
You can check your scores easily on the UBSE website, DigiLocker, or UMANG app; just keep your login details handy.
Download UBSE provisional marksheet and verify
Head to the official UBSE site to download your provisional marksheet, which shows your name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, and result status.
Double-check all details once you download it; if anything seems off, reach out to your school for help.
Results are also available on NDTV Education by entering your roll number.
Class 10 90.77% Class 12 88.20%
Last year saw high pass rates—90.77% for Class 10 and 88.20% for Class 12—so here's hoping this year brings more good news!