UBSE to release Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 results April

How to check UBSE results

Just hop onto the official UBSE site, find the UK Board Result link for your class, and log in with your roll number and name.

Don't forget to save or print a copy: you'll need it later!

For reference, last year's pass rates were pretty solid: about 91% for Class 10 and over 83% for Class 12.

Pass rates for 2026 are not yet known; they will be available after UBSE publishes the official results.