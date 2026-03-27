UBSE to release Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 results April
Heads up, Uttarakhand students, UBSE is set to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam results in April 2026.
If you sat for exams between February 21 and March 20, you'll be able to check your scores online at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic by entering your roll number and details.
Last year's results dropped on April 19, so keep an eye out around then.
How to check UBSE results
Just hop onto the official UBSE site, find the UK Board Result link for your class, and log in with your roll number and name.
Don't forget to save or print a copy: you'll need it later!
For reference, last year's pass rates were pretty solid: about 91% for Class 10 and over 83% for Class 12.
Pass rates for 2026 are not yet known; they will be available after UBSE publishes the official results.