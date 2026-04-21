UCLA report flags 2 Indian landfills among top methane sources
A new UCLA report has flagged two Indian landfills, one in Secunderabad (Telangana) and another in Mumbai (Maharashtra), as major global sources of methane.
The Secunderabad site ranks fourth worldwide, releasing 5.9 tons of methane per hour, while Mumbai comes in at 12th with 4.9 tons per hour.
Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that's fueled about 30% of global warming so far.
UCLA's Cara Horowitz warns health risks
These high emissions are especially worrying because the landfills are close to big cities, raising health concerns for people nearby.
Cara Horowitz from UCLA's Emmett Institute points out the urgent need to act, since "We are talking about seriously dangerous levels of methane coming from the waste sector in a wide variety of countries. Many of these sites sit close to cities, and their emissions pose real risks to public health."
making quick action even more important for our climate and urban health.