UCLA report flags 2 Indian landfills among top methane sources

UCLA's Cara Horowitz warns health risks

These high emissions are especially worrying because the landfills are close to big cities, raising health concerns for people nearby.

Cara Horowitz from UCLA's Emmett Institute points out the urgent need to act, since "We are talking about seriously dangerous levels of methane coming from the waste sector in a wide variety of countries. Many of these sites sit close to cities, and their emissions pose real risks to public health."

making quick action even more important for our climate and urban health.