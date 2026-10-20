Uddhav Thackeray leads Shiv Sena rally, Dadar Mahim road closures
Heads up, Mumbai! Major traffic changes are coming to Dadar and Mahim this Tuesday, October 20, 2026 as Shiv Sena (UBT) hosts its big Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.
Road closures and diversions will run from 8am to 11.55pm with Uddhav Thackeray leading the event focused on the protection of the Constitution and festive traditions.
Expect big crowds and plan your travel accordingly.
Shivaji Park parking rules, alternate routes
Key roads like S.V.S. Road and Raja Badhe Chowk will be blocked off, but you can use S.K. Bole Road or Gokhale Road instead.
Parking is off-limits on eight roads around Shivaji Park, though there are special spots set up if you're coming via the Western or Eastern Express Highways.
Police are asking everyone to follow directions so things move smoothly, so keep an eye out for updates if you're heading that way!