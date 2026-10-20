Uddhav Thackeray leads Shiv Sena rally, Dadar Mahim road closures

Heads up, Mumbai! Major traffic changes are coming to Dadar and Mahim this Tuesday, October 20, 2026 as Shiv Sena (UBT) hosts its big Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

Road closures and diversions will run from 8am to 11.55pm with Uddhav Thackeray leading the event focused on the protection of the Constitution and festive traditions.

Expect big crowds and plan your travel accordingly.