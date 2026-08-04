Udhayanidhi Stalin granted anticipatory bail in Trisha Krishnan remark case

Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition and former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin was picked up from his Chennai home after a complaint from TVK and was granted anticipatory bail on the condition that he cooperates with the investigation.

His detention set off protests by DMK supporters across Tamil Nadu, while BJP and TVK criticized the remarks and called for an apology, with TVK seeking legal action and an unconditional public apology.

DMK leaders, meanwhile, said his words were misunderstood.