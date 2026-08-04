Udhayanidhi Stalin granted anticipatory bail in Trisha Krishnan remark case
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was granted anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court on Tuesday, after police detained him for allegedly making inappropriate comments about actor Trisha Krishnan at a rally.
His remarks, made in response to crowd chants, were widely criticized as vulgar by opponents.
Udhayanidhi Stalin picked up from Chennai
Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition and former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin was picked up from his Chennai home after a complaint from TVK and was granted anticipatory bail on the condition that he cooperates with the investigation.
His detention set off protests by DMK supporters across Tamil Nadu, while BJP and TVK criticized the remarks and called for an apology, with TVK seeking legal action and an unconditional public apology.
DMK leaders, meanwhile, said his words were misunderstood.