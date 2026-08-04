Udhayanidhi Stalin seeks anticipatory bail in Madras High Court today

Udhayanidhi Stalin, leader of the opposition in Tamil Nadu, is seeking anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court today after a police complaint was filed over his recent speech in Thanjavur.

The remark, made during a protest on August 3 about the Cauvery water issue, was called objectionable and sparked legal action.

Justice G. K. Ilanthiraiyan agreed to hear his case quickly after senior counsel Hasan Mohammed Jinnah requested it.