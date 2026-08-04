Udhayanidhi Stalin seeks anticipatory bail in Madras High Court today
Udhayanidhi Stalin, leader of the opposition in Tamil Nadu, is seeking anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court today after a police complaint was filed over his recent speech in Thanjavur.
The remark, made during a protest on August 3 about the Cauvery water issue, was called objectionable and sparked legal action.
Justice G. K. Ilanthiraiyan agreed to hear his case quickly after senior counsel Hasan Mohammed Jinnah requested it.
Court halts arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin
Stalin's objectionable remark, apparently tied to crowd chants mentioning a film actor, led to complaints with both police and the National Commission for Women.
With concerns he might be arrested before the assembly budget session on August 5, the judge has asked police not to arrest him until his plea is heard.
The court also wants all details about the charges before making a decision.