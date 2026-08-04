Udhayanidhi Stalin to be released Tuesday after police questioning
India
Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is set to be released on Tuesday after being questioned by police.
He was arrested from his Neelankarai home for making controversial remarks during a protest about the Cauvery issue in Thanjavur.
The state government told the Madras High Court it will not push for his remand.
Court closes Udhayanidhi Stalin's bail plea
The court closed Stalin's bail plea after the advocate general assured he would get station bail if he cooperates with police.
The case involves allegations of making innuendos and insulting the modesty of a woman.
For now, Stalin will walk free. The controversy is still making waves.