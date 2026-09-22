UFBU calls 3-day strike for 5-day workweek at public banks

Branch services at big banks like SBI and PNB could be hit, but digital banking services are expected to remain available, though availability may still depend on normal service conditions and cash levels.

SBI is advising customers to complete important transactions before September 26 and use ATMs, ADWMs, CSPs, internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, and YONO during the strike.

If you are with private banks like HDFC or ICICI, keep an eye out for updates about possible delays.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry is hoping unions and banks can talk things out to avoid too much disruption.