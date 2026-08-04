UIDAI reminds Aadhaar holders to update gender information for verification
India
UIDAI is reminding Aadhaar holders/residents to keep their Aadhaar gender information up to date.
Why? Because having the right details helps you avoid hassles with identity checks and helps ensure seamless identity verification and access to government and financial services.
Even outdated gender details can cause issues.
Visit nearest Aadhaar update center
To fix your gender information, just head to your nearest Aadhaar Enrollment or Update Center.
Finding one is easy with the official Aadhaar Centre locator on UIDAI's website or by scanning the QR code provided in the awareness poster.
While you're at it, UIDAI also suggests checking other details like your name, address, and phone number so everything stays smooth for any service linked to Aadhaar.